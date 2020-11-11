How to Watch the 2020 CMA Awards

✖

The 2020 CMA Awards are now hours away, and there are a number of different ways you can tune in to the annual show. The awards will be broadcast on ABC on Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. ET, and you can tune in on television or on ABC.com with a participating TV provider, as well as on the ABC app.

There are also multiple pre-show specials to tune into. Countdown to the CMA Awards, Live will stream at 6 p.m. ET on ABC News Live and ABC stations will broadcast an On the Red Carpet special at 6:30 p.m. ET, while Nexstar affiliates will also air a 30-minute pre-show special at 6:30 p.m. ET. After the show airs, it will be available to watch in full On Demand and Hulu until Nov. 22. Visit CMAawards.com/watch for more VOD information.

The 2020 CMA Awards will be hosted by Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker. This will be McEntire's fifth time hosting the show and Rucker's first. The two will pair for a performance of "In the Ghetto" in tribute to the late Mac Davis, and Rucker will also perform his single "Beers and Sunshine" with Lady A. McEntire will join Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban, Hillary Scott, and Chris Tomlin to perform Rhett's "Be A Light."

Other scheduled performers include Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, Jenee Fleenor, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce and Charles Kelley, Urban, Morgan Wallen, Gabby Barrett and Charlie Puth, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, McBryde, Maren Morris and Rascal Flatts.

Aldean, Aldean, Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Fleenor and McBryde will open the show with a multi-song tribute to Charlie Daniels, Little Big Town will honor Kenny Rogers and Pardi will tribute Joe Diffie.

Presenters include author Lauren Akins, country singer Lauren Alaina, radio personality Bobby Bones, actor and musician Charles Esten, country singer Sara Evans, model Taylor Hill, country singer Jake Owen, actor Patrick Schwarzenegger and gospel singer CeCe Winans.

This year's show will be held at Nashville's Music City Center without a live audience due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"As safety is our top priority, we have worked tirelessly over the past several months to fully transform Music City Center into a breathtaking setup that resembles the very first ‘CMA Awards Banquet & Show’ from 1967, and ensures our nominees, performers and their guests a fully safe and physically distant environment," Robert Deaton, CMA Awards Executive Producer, said in a statement. "We are honored, in this very challenging time, to help provide an escape and deliver a live awards show experience unlike any other this year."