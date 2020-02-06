Watch Hot Country Knights Perform ‘Asphalt’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Marking their late-night TV debut, Hot Country Knights, fronted by Dierks Bentley (as Douglas D. Douglason), just performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The ’90s band performed “Asphalt,” from their upcoming new album.

Bentley introduced the Hot Country Knights, claiming he found them decades ago, performing just outside of Nashville.

“I discovered these guys, 30 years ago, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee,” Bentley quipped to Kimmel, before magically appearing as Douglason on stage.

The Hot Country Knights’ debut single, “Pick Her Up,” is already at radio. The song, which features Travis Tritt, was one Bentley almost considered for himself first.

“I was like, ‘If we’re not pitching this to the Hot Country Knights, then I’m going to take this and cut it myself on my record because this is just great, fun country music,’” Bentley told Billboard of the new song. “I’m not really sure where to go after doing Riser, then Black and The Mountain. These albums all have these great big themes and I have no idea where to go personally, in my own career, but that song I would have cut and put it on my own record. It was such a fun tune. The Knights loved it, so the Knights got it.”

Beverly Hills 90210 star Tiffani Thiessen stars in the “Pick Her Up” video, along with Tritt.

“Travis Tritt is our longtime spirit animal and we have spent many a long night in the back of the van dreaming of working with or maybe even FOR Tiffani,” Douglason quipped. “When UMG finally came around and signed us…they were two of our demands for the music video.”

The Hot Country Knights will hit the road later this year, on their own headlining tour, with Hannah Dasher, Tenille Townes, Rachel Wammack and Lainey Wilson taking turns as the opening act.

“The Knights started as a live band playing at a little place called Teasers on ‘Two for Tuesdays,’ and they just couldn’t get enough of us down there in Murfreesboro,” Douglason quipped in a press release when announcing the tour. “We’ve got a little money now, so Barry did some work on the van. We got a few little outstanding legal issues handled so we are free and clear to cross state lines again. Yeah baby, the Knights are riding again!”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of UMG