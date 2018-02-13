Hillary Scott Shares Update on Life With Twins

Hillary Scott and her husband, Chris Tyrrell, welcomed twin daughters Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn on Jan. 29, and the family has spent the past few weeks adjusting to life as a party of five.

In a photo shared to Instagram on Monday, the Lady Antebellum member offered fans an update on how she’s coping with her new status as a mom of three.

The snap shows Scott sitting on a couch in leggings and a sweater with a smile on her face, though her caption indicates that her expression may not be what it seems.

“Am I laughing? Am I crying? Am I asleep? Am I awake? Have I eaten? Have I showered? Have I brushed my teeth or shaved my legs? Are those still Christmas pillows?” the singer queried.

“I don’t think I know the answers to any of these questions, but y’all my heart is FULL and this is me, #twoweekspostpartum captured in a photo today.”

Scott had previously detailed her first outing since welcoming her twins, sharing that she attended eldest daughter Eisele’s soccer practice.

“Surprised Eisele at soccer practice with Chris today for my first outing since the babies were born,” she wrote alongside a black-and-white selfie of the pair. “Ahhh, I feel human, and REALLY have missed one on one time with her!!!”

Scott announced her twins’ birth with a photo of knit hats marked with “A” and “B,” later revealing their names in a separate post.

“Their favorite place to be, other than on me, is nose to nose and cheek to cheek,” the singer wrote of her twins. “Big Sister Eisele’s heart is full of love for her sisters and she is already such an incredible little helper.”

“One week in and we are definitely seeing double!” she continued. “Double the blessing, double the tired double the laundry, but double the love!”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @hillaryscottla