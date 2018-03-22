This New Photo of Hillary Scott’s Twins Is Their Cutest Yet

Hillary Scott‘s twins are getting cuter by the day!

The Lady Antebellum member and husband Chris Tyrrell welcomed daughters Betsy and Emory on Jan. 29, and their mom has been sharing their milestones with fans through sweet photos posted to Scott’s social media accounts.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The latest of these snaps celebrates the twins’ seven-week mark, and the cheeky shot might be the girls’ most adorable so far.

In the photo, the girls cuddle up with some snuggly toys and blankets, with one in a blue top and another wearing pink. Both Betsy and Emory complete their looks with pants that feature a koala bear pocket on the back, which is quite possibly the best part of the entire photo.

“Early tomorrow morning marks 7 weeks with these two in the world,” Scott captioned the image. “So thankful God has entrusted us with these precious girls.”

Scott and Tyrrell are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Eisele, who sported her own unique ensemble in a photo Scott shared on Monday.

Eisele spent some quality time in her mom’s closet, smiling happily at the camera as she donned a floral dress and some high heels, marking a pretty glamorous look for a Monday.

“Having some quality time playing dress up in Mama’s dressing room…she’s already making her list of items to save,” Scott shared in the caption.

Eisele has also been helping out with her sisters, with Scott giving fans a glimpse into a bonding moment between her eldest daughter and one of the twins in a recent black-and-white shot.

“Sweet big sister moment,” she wrote along with a heart-eyes emoji.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @hillaryscottla