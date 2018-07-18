Hillary Scott’s Twins are ‘Besties After Breakfast’ in New Photo

Hillary Scott‘s twin girls, Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn, are almost six months old, and the sisters have been the stars of plenty of adorable Instagrams since their birth.

The latest is a black-and-white shot of the girls shared by their mom, with both infants sitting in a high chair and wearing matching onesies that read “bestie.”

“Besties after breakfast,” Scott captioned the snap.

Earlier this month, Scott revealed that she had her hands full — literally — with her twins, posting a photo of herself cradling the girls as they lay on her shoulders.

“Full arms, full heart,” she wrote with a pair of yellow heart emojis.

Scott is about to head out on tour with her band, Lady Antebellum, with the group set to hit the road with Darius Rucker for their Summer Plays on Tour. The trek kicks off July 19 in Toronto, Ontario and will see the musicians travel the country through October.

Ahead of the tour, Scott and her husband, Chris Tyrrell, announced that Tyrrell would be stepping back from his job as Lady Antebellum’s drummer in order to take care of the girls while Scott is on the road.

“We feel at complete peace with the decision,” Scott told People.

“We’re both equipping each other to do exactly what we’re supposed to be doing right now,” she added. “We just came to that agreement together. It was one of the easiest decisions we’ve ever made and the peace that we’ve felt since we made it has just been continual proof of it being the right call.”

“It’ll hopefully be restful and efficient — I’m thinking about when we have writers out on the road to write for the next record,” she continued. “I’ll be able to be fully present and focused and hopefully get a lot of fun writing done.”

Scott and Tyrrell are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Eisele, and Tyrrell shared that he’s “looking forward” to the time at home.

“I’ve been a bandmate, employee, husband and dad, so I’m okay removing a hat,” he shared, adding, “Besides, when you looked at whether the band could do without me or her, there wasn’t much question!”

Scott previously told People that it was difficult to initially begin to leave the twins for periods of time to attend events like the ACM Awards in May.

“Sometimes you just have to rip the Band-Aid off … at some point, I am going to be away from them for a night,” she said.

“Their daddy took great care of them,” Scott added. “He is the best dad in the whole wide world, so I don’t worry a bit when I am gone.”

