Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott Reveals Gender of Her Twins

It’s two more girls for Lady Antebellum‘s Hillary Scott!

The singer shared a snap of the family’s gender reveal Thursday, which includes a pink tutu and purple shoes for 4-year-old daughter Eisele and two smaller matching versions for her twin sisters.

“We are overjoyed to be having TWO more girls!” she captioned the sweet post. “Eisele is so excited to have her very own living baby dolls. Chris and I are beyond grateful that we get to raise a household of little ladies, and can’t wait to watch and help them grow into kind, independent, and confident women! Now we wait with great expectation (and many prayers) for them to get here safely!”

Scott revealed last month that she and husband Chris Tyrrell will be welcoming two little ones into their family in February 2018, just one day after announcing her pregnancy. The couple originally broke the news of their pregnancy in a joint Instagram announcement with bandmate Dave Haywood and his wife, who are expecting a baby girl in December.

In the video accompanying their announcement of twins, the parents break the news to their little girl, who is instantly excited to welcome her new siblings.

“God has answered our family’s countless prayers!” Scott captioned the announcement. “Our family is growing… Chris, Eisele, and I wanted to share our DOUBLE portion of joy with you all! We appreciate all the love and prayers in the coming weeks as we wait.”

Scott also addressed her struggle with having a miscarriage, which she announced in a candid interview on Good Morning America last year.

“It’s truly a miracle. Because we’ve been so open about our last pregnancy loss and journey, I want to be fully transparent with you that this happened naturally,” she continued. “Chris nor I have any family history of twins that we can find and are just resting in the profound gift this truly is.”

She also took the opportunity to reach out to others who may be struggling with the heartbreak of losing a child. “My heart still grieves for our loss and all who are struggling with pregnancy and infant loss and infertility,” she wrote. “God hears every prayer and I will continue to share our story to point to the Source of all life, peace and comfort in the best and most difficult of times. Don’t lose hope!”

In April, Scott opened up to PEOPLE about raising a daughter and hoping Eisele grows to know her worth.

“The biggest thing for me as a mom is I want her to step into and grow into the human being she is created to be, to not once feel like she can’t do something,” she said. “But I also feel, as a mom and my husband as a father, it’s so important to really know her and to encourage her where we see her strengths and to help really direct in a way.”

“I feel that’s a very important part of parenthood, and I think more than anything I want her to be an empowered woman,” Scott continued.

