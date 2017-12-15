Hillary Scott Celebrates Twins With Family and Friends at Elegant Baby Shower

Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott is currently expecting twin girls, and the singer celebrating her upcoming arrivals with family and friends at a gorgeous baby shower in Nashville on Thursday, Dec. 14.

The bash was held at Husk restaurant in Nashville, and the singer donned a white baby doll button-down dress as she and her loved ones celebrated her baby girls.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Scott used Instagram after the shower to share a slideshow of snaps from the day, which saw the singer posing with friends, including fellow country star Kelsea Ballerini and Cassie McConnell Kelley and Kelli Haywood, who are married to Scott’s bandmates Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, respectively.

“Today was the most precious and perfect celebration for our little girls,” the singer captioned the photos. “One of my favorite parts about today was that a table full of amazing women (a few not pictured, and a few unable to attend who we missed tremendously!!) had great fellowship, laughs, and lifted each other up … all while celebrating these two babies who I pray grow up to first be who God has created them to be, but also a melting pot of all of the hearts in this room who love them so much already.”

Scott’s snaps also showcased the restaurant’s decor, including a long table adorned with plenty of flowers.

Scott and her husband, drummer Chris Tyrrell, are already parents to 4-year-old daughter Eisele and are expecting their baby girls in February. The Haywoods are also expecting their second child, so it’s safe to say the Lady Antebellum family is about to get a whole lot bigger!

Photo Credit: Instagram / @hillaryscottla