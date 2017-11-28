Hillary Scott Shows off Her Baby Bump During CMA Country Christmas Performance

Lady Antebellum appeared on the CMA Country Christmas special Monday night, and all eyes were on singer Hillary Scott.

Scott, 31, and husband Chris Tyrrell are expecting twin daughters that are due in February, so she showed off her baby bump in full force at the event.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As shown in the above video, the singer wore a red dress and black heels as the group performed “Silver Bells” and other Christmas favorites.

Fans quickly took to Twitter when the trio appeared on screen to compliment Scott’s appearance and her vocal chops.

“Hillary Scott looks beautiful!” fan Tracy Boyer wrote.

Another added, “Lady Antebellum nailed it. Beautiful version of ‘Silver Bells.’”

See some of the reactions below.

Lady Antebullum nailed it. Beautiful version of SilverBells #CMAchristmas — Laura meholic (@laura_meholic) November 28, 2017

I keep rewatching the videos of this performance,you guys were amazing and so mesmerizing! Keep it up!😊 — JennaSSumner (@JennaSSumner) November 28, 2017

Photo Credit: ABC / Mark Levine