Hillary Scott Shows off Her Baby Bump During CMA Country Christmas Performance

.@LadyAntebellum had us like 😍with their performance of ‘Silver Bells’! Watch #CMAchristmas now […]

Lady Antebellum appeared on the CMA Country Christmas special Monday night, and all eyes were on singer Hillary Scott.

Scott, 31, and husband Chris Tyrrell are expecting twin daughters that are due in February, so she showed off her baby bump in full force at the event.

As shown in the above video, the singer wore a red dress and black heels as the group performed “Silver Bells” and other Christmas favorites.

Fans quickly took to Twitter when the trio appeared on screen to compliment Scott’s appearance and her vocal chops.

“Hillary Scott looks beautiful!” fan Tracy Boyer wrote.

Another added, “Lady Antebellum nailed it. Beautiful version of ‘Silver Bells.’”

See some of the reactions below.

Photo Credit: ABC / Mark Levine

