High Valley’s Brad Rempel Safe After Surviving Earthquake in Cancun

There’s no place like home for High Valley‘s Brad Rempel, at least after his recent scary vacation experience. The Canadian was in Cancun when a 7.6 earthquake rocked the island, shaking their building.

“Amazing trip to #Cancun ended last night with our condo shaking like crazy as a result of an earthquake off the coast of Honduras,” lead singer member Brad Rempel shared on social media. “Thankful to be safe and sound back on American soil!”

The vacation was undoubtedly a welcome respite, after the busy end to 2017 High Valley had. The sibling duo, which also includes Curtis Rempel, headlined the SiriusXM Highway Finds Tour, with Ashley McBryde and Adam Doleac serving as their opening acts.

High Valley won’t have much time to rest in 2018. The brothers are back on the road this year, including a series of shows overseas, performing songs from their 2016 Dear Life album, as well as a few new tunes.

A list of all of High Valley’s upcoming shows is available on their website.

