‘The Goldbergs’ Hayley Orrantia Announces Strong, Sweet & Southern Tour

Hayley Orrantia has announced that she is heading out on her first headlining tour, with the country singer-songwriter set to front the Strong, Sweet & Southern Tour in the spring of 2018.

The trek will mark the 23-year-old’s first and will kick off on April 5 in Dallas, finishing in Nashville on May 19.

Orrantia, who also stars on ABC’s sitcom The Goldbergs, began singing and writing songs at age 13, and has worked with Nashville producers and songwriters including Corey Crowder, Mark Bright and Liz Rose.

The actress has been releasing a succession of country-pop singles since 2015, with her latest, “Give Me Back Sunday,” finding the singer reminiscing on Sundays in the South. This year, she underwent vocal polyp removal surgery and was able to start singing again in August.

“I couldn’t be more excited to get a chance to meet everyone and share music that has been deeply inspired by this wild last year of my life,” Orrantia said in a press release. “I’m looking forward to meeting and personally thanking the fans who have followed my musical journey from the beginning and those who have found me through The Goldbergs. 2018 will be Strong, Sweet & a little Southern.”

Tickets for the Strong, Sweet & Southern Tour are currently on sale and can be found on Orrantia’s website, and the full list of tour dates can be seen below.

Tour Dates:

April 5, 2018 Dallas, TX

April 6, 2018 Houston, TX

April 7, 2018 San Antonio, TX

April 8, 2018 Austin, TX

April 12, 2018 Raleigh, NC

April 13, 2018 Isle of Palms, SC

April 14, 2018 Rocky Mount, VA

April 20, 2018 Staunton, VA

April 21, 2018 Annapolis, MD

April 25, 2018 Washington, DC

April 26, 2018 Wilmington, DE

April 27, 2018 Richmond, VA

April 28, 2018 Bluffton, SC

May 5, 2018 Milwaukee, WI

May 6, 2018 Rosemont, IL

May 10, 2018 Green Bay, WI

May 11, 2018 Turtle Lake, WI

May 17, 2018 Atlanta, GA

May 18, 2018 Macon, GA

May 19, 2018 Nashville, TN

Photo Credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com