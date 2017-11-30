Harry Styles Says Shania Twain Is His ‘Main’ Fashion Influence

Harry Styles may be a pop-turned-British rock artist, but his strongest sartorial influence comes from quite a different musical place.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the taping of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China, the singer revealed that country icon Shania Twain is one of his biggest inspirations in both music and fashion.

“I think both music and fashion, [my] main influence was probably Shania Twain,” Styles said. “Yeah, I think she’s amazing.”

Back in 2013, Styles shared his love for Twain on Twitter.

“Shania Twain is so good,” he wrote.

Shania Twain is so good. — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) October 8, 2013

Twain and Styles previously posed for a photo together in which Twain praised the singer’s suit, so it’s clear his style is on the right path.

The former One Direction member also discussed his performance at the event, which marked his first time performing at a fashion show.

“It’s very exciting,” he said. “It’s also my first fashion show. I think it will be fun.”

The singer joined performers Miguel, Leslie Odom Jr. and Chinese star Jane Zhang during the show, which aired on Tuesday.

“I’ve never played a fashion show before and this is one of the biggest,” Styles added. “It’s a privilege. It’s definitely fun to be here.”

