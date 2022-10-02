HARDY Tour Bus Involved in Serious Accident, Multiple People Injured

Country music singer HARDY's tour bus was involved in a major highway accident near Nashville Sunday morning. Multiple people, including the singer himself, were injured in the accident. HARDY, whose full name is Michael Wilson Hardy, is no longer in the hospital, but his recovery may for him and his band to postpone upcoming shows.

The accident happened at about 2:30 a.m. CT when HARDY's tour bus overturned on Interstate 40 West, a Tennessee Highway Patrol Officer told Music Mayhem Magazine. The accident remains under investigation. The bus reportedly blocked part of the highway near the Wilson-Davidson County line, near Nashville.

"Following last night's show, our tour bus was in an accident on our way home from Bristol," HARDY, 32, wrote on Instagram. "There were just four of us, including myself, on the bus, however, we were all treated for significant injuries. Our friend and bus driver needs your prayers as he is still in the hospital. His family is with him while he is being treated and we're all pulling and praying for him."

"I've been released from the hospital, but ordered by doctors to recover for the next few weeks which may cost us at a couple of shows," HARDY continued. "My team and I will keep the fans updated on that as I rest in the coming days. Please keep our road family in your prayers and I promise to keep you updated in the days to follow. God bless our medics and local and state officials for their quick response and incredible service."

HARDY performed at Country Thunder Bristol over the weekend, where he was a supporting act for headliner Morgan Wallen. His next tour date is set for Oct. 8 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. He is one of Wallen's supporting acts for the last show of his Dangerous Tour. Jake Worthington and Mike Ryan are also supporting Wallen.

The Mississippi native moved to Nashville to pursue songwriting, and frequently wrote songs with Florida Georgia Line. His breakout hit was "Up Down" for Wallen and Florida Georgia Line, a song that scored him a deal with Big Loud Records. HARDY's songs have also been recorded by Blake Shelton, Jameson Rodgers, Dallas Smith, and Chris Lane. He has also recorded with Thomas Rhett, Tracy Lawrence, Jake Owen, Trace Adkins, and Keith Urban. Earlier this year, HARDY was named the Academy of Country Music's 2022 Songwriter of the Year.

HARDY released his first EP, This Ole Boy, in 2018. He has released three albums, including the 2020 hit A Rock. His single "One Beer," featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson, reached number four on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart. His latest single is "Wait in the Truck" with Launey Wilson.