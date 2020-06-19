Gwen Stefani Wishes Blake Shelton Happy Birthday With a Kiss

✖

Blake Shelton turned 44 years old on Thursday, and his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, made sure to celebrate the occasion on social media. Stefani used both Instagram and Twitter to share a photo of herself, in a denim shirt, giving Shelton, who was wearing a neon green tropical print shirt, a kiss on the cheek."happy birthday [Blake Shelton] thank u for being my best friend gx #luckyme #june18th," she wrote on Instagram, adding on Twitter, "happy b day to my boo ⁦[Blake]."

The sweet snap was similar to a video Stefani recently posted to celebrate her oldest son Kingston's 14th birthday in which Shelton, wearing another tropical top, was sitting at a kitchen counter and hugging a slightly reluctant-looking Kingston while he planted a number of kisses on the teen's cheek. After a few moments, Kingston pulled away and wiped his forehead as Shelton chuckled, his phone back in his hand. "happy b day kingking gx," Stefani captioned the clip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 18, 2020 at 9:16pm PDT

In addition to his birthday shoutout from Stefani, Shelton also received a video message from his bar, Ole Red's, Nashville location that included a few of his famous friends. The clip began with Lauren Alaina telling Shelton, "Happy Birthday, I love you so much and I miss you so much, hope you have the best day ever!" Other birthday wishes came from HARDY, The Voice winners Cassadee Pope and Danielle Bradbery, Carly Pearce, who dubbed Shelton one of her "favorite people in the whole world," Devin Dawson, who joked about Shelton's Sexiest Man Alive title, former The Voice contestants RaeLynn and The Swon Brothers and several other friends.

Shelton and Stefani have been quarantining together at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma, where the two have filmed a number of performances together for various television appearances. Fans will soon be seeing even more of the couple when Stefani returns to The Voice for Season 19, which begins this fall in a coaching lineup change that was announced this week. Stefani will sit in her red chair alongside Shelton and returning coaches John Legend and Kelly Clarkson. "Y’all hear?! [Gwen Stefani's] back and so is [The Voice]!!!!" Shelton tweeted after the news was announced. "See yall in the fall!" Stefani replied to the show's tweet about her return and wrote, "Cannot wait!!"