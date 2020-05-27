Gwen Stefani Shares Video of Blake Shelton Planting Kisses on Her Son Kingston for His 14th Birthday

✖

Gwen Stefani's oldest son, Kingston, celebrated his 14th birthday on Tuesday, and the teen got an extra round of kisses from Blake Shelton to mark the occasion. Stefani shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday of Shelton, wearing a bright floral shirt, sitting at a counter and hugging a slightly reluctant-looking Kingston while he planted a number of kisses on the teen's cheek. After a few moments, Kingston pulled away and wiped his forehead as Shelton chuckled.

"happy b day kingking gx [Blake Shelton]," Stefani captioned the clip along with a row of kissy-face emojis. The No Doubt singer also marked her son's birthday with a solo photo of Kingston smiling at the camera as he stood on a beach, his bleached hair on display along with a puka shell necklace and a gold chain with a cross and his name on it. "happy 14th bday to my first born son -thank u God for marking me HIS MAMMA GX," the proud mom wrote alongside the hashtag, "love you Kingston James."

Kingston also received a birthday shoutout from his dad, Gavin Rossdale, who posted a photo of his son wearing a white sweatshirt patterned with colored flowers. "kingston james mc gregor rossdale - 14 years old today," the Bush frontman wrote. "what a journey with this young man. king you blow me away. such a kind funny smart handsome naughty spirited articulate dynamic sapien. you’re so full of love and humor it feels like we got something right although the credit belongs to you. we are gonna celebrate hard tonight." he also lamented the fact that Kingston couldn't celebrate his birthday with a "large gathering as you had requested (and advertised) but that will come." "let’s all get safer first," Rossdale wrote. "what can i tell you - you’re the love of my life. the eye of my apple . you know i do it all (mostly)for you and your siblings right?"

Stefani and Rossdale also share sons Zuma and Apollo and all three boys have been quarantining with Stefani and Shelton at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma. "It's a tricky one for all divorced parents," Rossdale said during an appearance on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation last month. "I think it's ok for now, but it's a real big dilemma for parents and kids with split custody," he continued, adding that he is being very "mindful" of his sons. "I know who's around me — no one is," he said. "And I know who's bringing me the coronavirus — no one is. But you send your kids out to someone else, and they come back to you and now you're prone to whoever they're with."