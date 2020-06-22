Gwen Stefani Thanks Blake Shelton for Helping to Raise Her Three Sons in Touching Father's Day Post

✖

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been dating since 2015, and over the years, Shelton has grown close with Stefani's entire family, including her three sons, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6. On Sunday, Stefani celebrated Shelton on Father's Day, sharing a slideshow of photos of the country star and her boys together, the sweet photos showing just how much love there is between Shelton and the three kids.

The post began with a photo of a smiling Shelton and Zuma holding up a drawing and continued with snaps of Apollo sitting on Shelton's lap, Shelton with Kingston and Zuma, who were dressed in camouflage, Shelton, Stefani and Apollo on a couch, Shelton and Apollo holding up a fish, Shelton making a funny face with a camo-wearing Apollo, another camo-fied shot of Shelton and Apollo and a photo of Shelton, Stefani, Kingston and Zuma all together. "happy father’s day @blakeshelton thank u for helping me raise these boys!! #weloveyou!" Stefani wrote, signing the post with her and her sons' initials.

Just a few days prior to Father's Day, Shelton celebrated his 44th birthday with a Hawaiian-themed party, which both he and Stefani documented on their Instagram accounts. Shelton posted two photos from the night, the first a shot of him in a printed shirt and a lei posing in front of his cake, which was designed to look like a red tractor being ridden by the singer and his girlfriend. The second photo featured a giant cardboard cutout of a Smithworks Vodka bottle, which Shelton was pretending to pour into his mouth. "Damn y’all! Thanks for all the birthday love and wishes!!!" he wrote. "And thank you @smithworksvodka for keeping the party going… Cheers y’all!"

(Photo: Instagram / Gwen Stefani)

Stefani, who dressed in a white bikini top, grass skirt, red flower crown and a red lei for the bash, used her Instagram Story to share the party with fans. The No Doubt singer posted a number of photos including snaps of herself and Shelton posing and kissing behind the cake, a closeup of their fondant figures, a shot of the party table and a photo of Apollo, also dressed in themed attire, smiling at the camera.