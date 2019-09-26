Gwen Stefani on Relationship With Blake Shelton: ‘This is What I Thought Love Was Supposed to Be’

Gwen Stefani is opening up about her relationship with Blake Shelton. The couple, who met on The Voice, will soon mark their fourth anniversary as a couple, and Stefani couldn’t be more in love with the country music superstar.

“This is the most what I thought love was supposed to be,” Stefani said in an interview for the Today Show with Hoda Kotb on SiriusXM, which she shared on social media. “And it’s the most pure in the sense that it’s all the story book of love. The giving and the receiving, it all feels very even. It’s pretty magical and I feel really blessed. I feel like I’m bragging when I talk about it, and I am, because I’m so lucky, and it was so unexpected.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Stefani recently bragged about Shelton’s role in the lives of her three sons, calling him a great father, even if his role is unofficial.

“He’s my best friend,” Stefani gushed. “I think that we just go through everything together, we do everything together, and we just lean on each other. And it’s been really, really – I just feel so lucky, because what happens is, we all go through life, and everybody has pain. We’re not getting out of here alive. We all have to go through this stuff. I think I never expected, after having such a hard time – and my love was always not what I thought it was going to be, in the sense that I was like, ‘Why am I so unlucky in love?’

“I have these perfectly, married, in love parents, this example of love my whole life,” she continued. “And then mine has been this tragic thing, and you can hear it in the songs. I write about it the entire time. It’s kind of awkward to talk about, ’cause other people are involved, and I have children and stuff like that, so I need to protect them. But I think that for me to see that on the other side was going to be this, after all that tragedy, it’s almost impossible. I feel so grateful.”

Stefani and Shelton are spending even more time together, now that they are both coaches on Season 17 of The Voice. The show airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: Getty / CBS Photo Archive