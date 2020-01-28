Gwen Stefani on Blake Shelton: ‘He Saved My Entire Life’

They’ve been together more than four years, but Gwen Stefani is still just as in love with Blake Shelton as ever, and maybe more. Stefani opened up about her relationship with Shelton ahead of the 2020 Grammy Awards, where the couple performed their current romantic duet, “Nobody But You.”

“He saved my entire life,” Stefani gushed to Entertainment Tonight. “Everyone was like, ‘How was your drive over?’ It’s like, ‘Wonderful! I was with Blake Shelton.’ He makes me laugh and smile and is just the greatest guy. Everybody says it. It’s not just me.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

This isn’t the first time Stefani has credited Shelton with saving her life. The No Doubt singer, who is a single mom to her three sons following her split from rocker Gavin Rossdale, previously gushed about her longtime boyfriend and how he rescued her from a dark place.

“Blake saved my life, everybody knows that,” Stefani said in an earlier interview with Entertainment Tonight. “We are just having the time of our lives and we never expected that this late in our lives, so we’re just trying to savor every moment together.”

Shelton and Stefani were together when they heard “Nobody But You” for the first time, after songwriter Shane McAnally sent it to Stefani, along with an awkward text, for her to share with Shelton. It’s the third song the couple has sung together, which is a lot for Stefani since she never dreamed of even singing one with the country music superstar.

“This is going to be our third song we’ve done together and I can remember just fantasizing about being able to work with Blake, but let alone now to be this far down to have another song, I never dreamed this would happen,” Stefani shared with Access. “So the song’s magical. And it was just a really funny way that it came about, but it’s going to be out soon, which is really crazy.”

Shelton is clearly just as in love with Stefani. The Oklahoma native credits Stefani with almost everything good in his life, including his renewed faith in God.

“I believe in God now more than I ever have in my life,” Shelton told The Tennessean. “The biggest part of that is just how [Stefani] came into my life and now our relationship. It’s just too weird. If you take God out of it, it doesn’t make sense. If you put God into it, everything that’s happened with us makes sense.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Patrick McMullan