Gwen Stefani Addresses Blake Shelton Engagement Pressures

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been happily dating for over three years, going public with their relationship in the fall of 2015. Since the couple’s romance began, the singers, who met while both serving as coaches on The Voice, have been plagued by rumors that they are getting married. But with both Shelton and Stefani experiencing high-profile marriages and divorces, with Stefani married to rocker Gavin Rossdale, and Shelton married to country star Miranda Lambert, the No Doubt singer says the couple will take their time before they walk back down the aisle.

“There is zero pressure,” Gwen said on the Today show. “I think when there’s trauma, the way we had trauma back in the day, going through all these hard times, to get to a place where you find somebody that’s like your best friend that you know that you can depend on and trust and just go through life. I think that we’re just trying to be in the moment as much as we can.”

“I never thought I would get this moment,” she added, “so it’s just really special.”

The couple just released a video of their holiday duet, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” a campy video inspired by a movie classic.

“We really just kind of got inspired by a movie we saw on TV called Pal Joey, which is an old ’50s film,” Stefani explained. “I was like, ‘Woah, we have to do that. That feels so Christmas-y, it feels like the song.’ We just wanted to make something that felt warm, fuzzy and Christmas-y.”

The couple, along with Stefani’s three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, might enjoy celebrating the holidays together, but gift-giving is an entirely different subject. After agreeing to not get each other gifts this year, Shelton tried to do something unexpected for his girlfriend, which unfortunately backfired.

“He helps me because he’s my best friend,” Stefani said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “And I’m like, you know, ‘Do you like this jacket? I’m gonna get it, no it’s too expensive. I’m not going to get it.’ But then I got it.”

“He actually saw it and snuck bought it behind my back,” she continued. “When it came and I had it, he was like, ‘I got you that! That was your Christmas present!’ So now I have two of them.”

