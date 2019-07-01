Granger Smith’s Wife Amber Says She’ll ‘Never Be the Same’ After Son’s Death

Amber Smith, the wife of country music singer Granger Smith, recently took to social media to share that she will “never be the same,” after the death of the couple’s young son. In an emotional post on Instagram, Smith shared photos of 3-year-old River, who passed away last month after an accidental drowning. The post also featured some Bible verses that have helped Smith through this difficult time.

In her post, Smith wrote, “Missing my baby so much. People keep saying, ‘you’re so strong’ ‘how are you functioning?’ ‘I wouldn’t be able to get out of bed.’ I am broken. My heart will never be the same. I will never be the same. Yes, I have strong moments, but I also (as any grieving mother would do) cry, scream, question, and fall to my knees. Then I get back up and fight. “

“I just want to share my journey with all of you because it will be a long road, and if we can help at least one person going through something like this, then it is worth it to me to be open about my feelings, my faith, my struggles,” she added.

“To any of you experiencing a loss of any kind (and maybe I’m just trying to remind myself here) – You can do this,” Smith then added, offering encouraging words to others who may be experiencing painful loss. “You can grieve and still be strong for your family, husband and or other kiddos. Lean in to Him in your weakness and learn to not beat yourself up (like I do) when you are having a moment of calm. Shut out the negative and focus on the light and the love.”

“Be kind to those around you. Before you choose to judge or tear down, always try to encourage or lift people up,” she continued. “That person next to you, that car in front of you, that woman down the street, that man in your office, those kiddos in the store, you never know what kind of trials they are facing.

“Thank you all again for sharing your stories of loss with me, for lifting my family up through prayers and encouragement,” Smith concluded her statement. “YOU are the reasons for my strength at times and I’m so grateful.”

A number of followers have since commented on the post, with one person saying, “Thank you. When you share the story of your journey, your reflections remind me to focus on what really matters.”