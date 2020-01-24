Grammys 2020: Keith Urban, Shania Twain Added as Presenters During Ceremony

The 2020 Grammy Awards just got a little more country! Keith Urban and Shania Twain have both been announced as presenters during the live ceremony, joining a short list of country stars given the honor, including Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker. Carlile and Tucker will also perform, and could also both potentially take the stage as winners, since they are both also nominated.

Urban has four Grammy awards to his credit, and has been nominated a total of 19 times. Twain has been nominated 18 times and has won five trophies. Neither Urban nor Twain are nominated this year.

Urban, who last won a Grammy in 2010 for Best Male Country Vocal Performance for “‘Til Summer Comes Around,” admitted at the time that being nominated really was the award.

“It’s a euphoric feeling for me as an artist, to know how many records are made and how many records get narrowed down into that nomination category,” Urban told Billboard prior to his last win. “In a lot of ways, really, the first award is that nomination.”

The 52-year-old just announced he is adding more dates to his Las Vegas residency, due to fan demand.

“By popular demand, Keith added additional dates in Las Vegas at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace! ” a post on social media announced. “Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, January 31st.”

Other presenters for the 2020 Grammy Awards include Common, Stevie Wonder, Ozzy Osbourne and his wife, Sharon Osbourne, Smokey Robinson, Dua Lipa, Billy Porter and more. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will also take the stage, to perform their current hit, “Nobody But You.”

In addition to Tucker, Carlile, and Shelton and Stefani, other performers for the 2020 Grammy Awards include Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Bonnie Raitt, the Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato and more. Country artists nominated for Grammy Awards include Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Pistol Annies, Thomas Rhett, Ashley McBryde, Reba McEntire, Little Big Town, Luke Combs, Willie Nelson and others.

The 2020 Grammy Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Kempin