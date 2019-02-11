Grammys 2019: Watch Dolly Parton’s Tribute by Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris and More

Dolly Parton was honored at the 2019 Grammy Awards with a lengthy tribute by Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and Little Big Town. The artists, who were joined by Parton, sang some of Parton’s biggest hits, including “Here You Come Again,” “Jolene,” “The Gold Rush” and “9 to 5,” along with a brand-new song, “Red Shoes.”

Parton was also honored earlier in the weekend as the MusiCares Person of the Year, where Cyrus, Perry, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Chris Stapleton, Willie Nelson, Vince Gill and more were on hand to honor the country music icon.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I truly am honored to be the MusiCares Person Of The Year and the first country artist to be honored,” Parton said of the honor. “I can truly feel the love in this house tonight … it’s a long long way from hills of East Tennessee to the Hollywood Hills, but it has been a wonderful journey.”

Parton is the godmother of Cyrus, so it was important to her that Cyrus be part of the singer’s special weekend.

“I love Miley,” Parton told PEOPLE. “We’ve done a lot of things together and it wouldn’t be right for me to be honored on a big deal like this and not have my Miley.”

The love between the two clearly goes both ways, with Cyrus singing the praises of the 73-year-old.

“She’s the most non-judgmental person I’ve ever [known] in the world,” boasted Cyrus.

Parton is only the seventh female artist honored with the MusiCares Person of the Year award. Other female artists bestowed with the honor include Aretha Franklin, Carole King, Barbra Streisand, Gloria Estefan, Natalie Cole and Bonnie Raitt. Parton is also the first country artist named as MusiCares Person of the Year.

Parton was grateful for the career accolade, but in typical Parton fashion, still used the moment to poke fun at herself.

“I truly am honored to be the MusiCares Person of the Year, and the first country artist to be honored. That’s right — because you know, we hillbillies, we need music-care too!” she said in her speech (via the Tennessean). “We may not have sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll, but two out of the three ain’t bad.”

“But I really am feeling the love in this house tonight,” she continued. “Either that, or my telephone’s on vibrate.”

Musgraves was the big Grammy winner during the broadcast, winning four trophies, including both Album of the Year and Country Album of the Year, both for Golden Hour.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Emma McIntyre