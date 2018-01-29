Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley Celebrates the Grammys in Style

Ahead of Sunday's 60th Annual Grammy Awards airing on CBS, Lady Antebellum's Charles Kelley and his wife Cassie enjoyed a glamorous date night at Clive Davis' annual pre-awards party Saturday evening.

"Got to spend a fancy night out with this beauty at the [Clive Davis party]," Kelley wrote alongside a snap posted to Instagram of himself with Cassie.

The luxurious evening was a welcome night out for not just the charming couple, who are also parents to almost 2-year-old Ward, but Kelley who has just recovered from a foot injury over the holiday.

While Kelley donned a black tuxedo, Cassie stunned in a dress by Alice McCall and jewelry by Lele Sadoughi.

With 13 nominations and seven wins to their name, Kelley and his Tennessee bandmates, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood, are no stranger to success. Tonight the band is up for two nominations at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, including Best Country Group Performance ("You Look Good") and Best Country Album (Heartbreak).

ABC Radio caught up with Kelley ahead of the Grammys this weekend and spoke to him about the two nods, with the 36-year-old sharing he really appreciates the academy's consideration.

"It doesn't get old," Kelley said. "I mean, it'd been a few years since Lady Antebellum was nominated and so, it's been a couple albums in between the Own the Night record and this one and so this meant a lot, this really did. We worked our butts off for this record."

While at the party, Kelley expressed his admiration for the evening's top honors crowned to hip-hop icon Jay-Z, adding he's a big fan of the chart-topping rapper and mogul.

"I mean, he's timeless, man," Kelley said. "I think any artist that has been around, had that success for this long ... Every artist has so many ebbs and flows, and it feels like he's been on the top his entire career. I don't think he knows what failure means!"

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards air Sunday, Jan. 28 on CBS starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.