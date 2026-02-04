Grammy-Winning Country Music Legend Injured After Falling on Ice

A Grammy-winning country star took a tumble on the ice.

Marty Stuart will be canceling some of his upcoming shows after injuring himself.

In a statement posted by his team on Facebook, Stuart, 67, explained he “fell down on a patch of ice and did an excellent job of hurting my hand and straining my wrist, complete with a state-of-the-art hairline fracture. Good job, Marty!! It’s getting better by the day. The worst part of it all is I can’t play the guitar or the mandolin, at the moment.”

“So, please pardon the cancellations and inconveniences,” Stuart continued. “The Superlatives and I will return in full force just as soon as possible. Meanwhile, stay safe, everybody.”

Stuart and his band, The Fabulous Superlatives, as well as the Molly Tuttle Trio, were set to perform seven shows this month, beginning on Thursday in Bowling Green, Kentucky. They were also set to hit Augusta, Georgia, Birmingham, Alabama, Geneva, New York, Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, York, Pennsylvania, and New London, Connecticut, through Feb. 15. While no official cancellation announcement has been made on social media, the dates are not on Stuart’s website, and it can be assumed those who had purchased tickets were emailed with more information.

Assuming all goes well with his recovery, Stuart will be back on the road on March 19 in Kentucky. He will be playing a handful of shows in March, April, and May, and as of now, nothing else will be changing with his upcoming shows.

Stuart has been in the music industry since the late ‘60s, initially touring with Lester Flatt and in Johnny Cash’s road band. His solo career began in the early ‘80s, and he released his self-titled debut album in 1985. Throughout his career, Stuart has been nominated for 16 Grammys, winning five of them, and he’s a member of both the Grand Ole Opry and Country Music Hall of Fame. Since 2002, he’s been performing with his own band, The Fabulous Superlatives, where he plays guitar and mandolin. The group also currently consists of Kenny Vaughan, Harry Stinson, and Chris Scruggs.

More information on the canceled shows and possible rescheduled dates will likely be shared to social media at a later date. Whether there will be rescheduled dates remains to be seen, but there should be more details soon.