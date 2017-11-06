George Strait Property Destroyed in Fire

George Strait’s Tapatio Springs Resort in Boerne, Texas suffered major damage after a fire destroyed the resort’s clubhouse on Saturday, resulting in “a total loss” of the structure.

The resort, partly owned by the singer, shared an update on Facebook after the fire writing that the blaze began in the Clubhouse.

“We are so sorry to report that a fire started in the Clubhouse this evening and the building is a total loss. We are tremendously grateful for our staff, guests, members and the fire departments that responded quickly, cleared the building to ensure everyone’s safety, and have provided so much to Tapatio Springs Hill Country Resort,” the statement read.

Last week, Strait raised $1.4 million for a military foundation with a performance at the resort.

According to authorities, the fire began in the attic before spreading through the roof when firefighters arrived, News4SanAntonio.com reports. The 20 people present in the building were evacuated and five departments worked to extinguish the blaze, doing so after a few hours. Crews were able to contain the blaze to one building and 30 units were present at the resort.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

