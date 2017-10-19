George Strait to Return to Vegas With Two More Shows

George Strait is returning to Vegas! King Strait has enjoyed his Strait to Vegas shows so much that he’s decided to tack on two more concerts in 2018.

The 65-year-old country music superstar will perform at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Feb. 2 and Feb. 3, the same weekend as the Super Bowl.

“We said from the beginning that we would listen to the fans and follow what they want,” Strait said in a press release. “Fan support is just as strong now as it was when we started; and we are responding to that interest by adding shows in 2018.”

Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen will open both of Strait’s February concerts. Tickets for the shows are scheduled to go on sale on Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. Las Vegas time.

Counting Strait’s two Vegas shows in December, his February dates will be his 17th and 18th concerts in Las Vegas.

In addition to his Vegas dates, he will also perform at Tulsa, Okla.’s BOK Center on June 1 and 2, and Austin, Texas’ Frank Erwin Center on June 3 in 2018.

Strait officially retired from touring in 2014, but has performed at various shows here and there over the past few years.

Last month, the “Check Yes or No” singer performed for a sold-out crowd at a “Hand in Hand” concert to benefit Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. Tickets for the San Antonio show — ranging in price from $500 to $1000 — sold out in 19 minutes.