George Strait’s Hurricane Harvey Benefit Concert Sells Out

George Strait will perform for a sold-out crowd at a “Hand in Hand” concert to benefit Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Tickets for the country icon’s show at San Antonio’s Majestic Theater went on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. The tickets—ranging in price from $500 to $1000—sold out in 19 minutes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The one-hour concert will be part of a multi-network telethon featuring other live shows across the country. Telethon pledges during the event will benefit United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Direct Relief, Feeding Texas and The Mayor’s Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief.

Strait will be joined on stage by country artists Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen.

As for this particular show, the Cavender Auto Family plans to underwrite the full cost of the country concert so that all ticket earnings benefit the Rebuild Texas Fund.

Billy Lavender, president of the Cavender Auto Family, helped organize and finance the event after witnessing first-hand the devastation that rolled through south Texas. “I went last Wednesday to check on my little house [in Port Aransas] and I was pretty lucky,” he told San Antonio’s KENS-TV. “Just some water damage but the city’s a mess. A lot of people out of their homes, businesses.”

“I know George has a home in Rockport and so he understands the devastation that’s going on. So, we’re just trying to figure out how to help these people get back on their feet,” Cavender continued.

Select performances from Majestic Theatre and other concerts are set to air on CBS, ABC, CMT, Fox and NBC on Tuesday, September 12, at 8 p.m. EST and will replay on the West Coast at 8 p.m. PST. The “Hand in Hand” show and telethon will also be available via live streams on Facebook.