Country Fans React to George Strait’s Harvey Benefit Concert

Tuesday night marked George Strait‘s Hand In Hand: Texas concert at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio, and the country legend did his part to help those suffering from the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey, which recently hit Houston and its surrounding areas.

The storm left millions of dollars in damages, and fundraisers have been going strong for weeks, raising money to help those affected. Part of Strait’s concert aired during Tuesday’s Hand in Hand telethon, with Matthew McConaughey introducing Strait and a lineup of stars to perform.

Read on for some fan reactions to the inspiring broadcast.

The bottom line

Strait’s concert has raised $20 million so far, concert promoter Louis Messina said, via the San Antonio Express-News. Combined with the $14.5 million raised during Tuesday night’s Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief telethon, that makes nearly $35 million raised to support the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Thank you ???King of Country George Strait ???? — Debbie Taylor (@DebbieT09374760) September 13, 2017

George Strait concert in San Antonio and the Hand in Hand telethon raised 44 million last night for hurricane relief. Wow!!! pic.twitter.com/h8LMj0KSr3 — JB ???????? (@Texan765) September 13, 2017

A king has to take care of his kingdom and George Strait did just that with his benefit concert to help rebuild the damage Texas suffered ? https://t.co/lwkTSC9SEy — Jon (@jongranados24) September 13, 2017

Star-studded lineup

Strait’s special featured a handful of all-star guests, including Chris Stapleton, Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keen and Miranda Lambert. The group teamed up with Strait to end the night with a performance of Strait’s “Texas,” an appropriate choice for the evening. All the performers, save Stapleton, hail from the Lonestar State.

George Strait & Miranda Lambert are singing “If It Wasn’t for Texas” on the hurricane relief special and my heart is bursting ????? — Jade Gravley (@Jade_Gravley) September 13, 2017

Highlight of the night? George Strait AND Miranda Lambert singing your favorite GS song ? #run #rebuildtexasfund — Aby Jaloma (@bam0213) September 13, 2017

The king of country

Other fans simply wanted to praise Strait, thanking him for what he was doing for Texas and offering up their thoughts on Twitter.

@GeorgeStrait thank you for last night. as always, you rock sir. — Jeff Lowney (@casafun) September 13, 2017

.@GeorgeStrait thank you for the great concert last night! Great what you are doing for your home state! Definitely the King! — Brent Jordan (@BrentDuckMan) September 13, 2017

Your awesome George Strait! Truly one of Country’s all round greats!! Thank you for all the good you do!!! — Valerie (@vjoycejkl) September 13, 2017

Photo Credit: Getty / Rick Diamond