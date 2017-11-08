Country

Country Fans React to George Strait’s Harvey Benefit Concert

Tuesday night marked George Strait’s Hand In Hand: Texas concert at the Majestic Theatre in San […]

By

Tuesday night marked George Strait‘s Hand In Hand: Texas concert at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio, and the country legend did his part to help those suffering from the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey, which recently hit Houston and its surrounding areas.

The storm left millions of dollars in damages, and fundraisers have been going strong for weeks, raising money to help those affected. Part of Strait’s concert aired during Tuesday’s Hand in Hand telethon, with Matthew McConaughey introducing Strait and a lineup of stars to perform.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Read on for some fan reactions to the inspiring broadcast.

The bottom line

Strait’s concert has raised $20 million so far, concert promoter Louis Messina said, via the San Antonio Express-News. Combined with the $14.5 million raised during Tuesday night’s Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief telethon, that makes nearly $35 million raised to support the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Star-studded lineup

Strait’s special featured a handful of all-star guests, including Chris Stapleton, Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keen and Miranda Lambert. The group teamed up with Strait to end the night with a performance of Strait’s “Texas,” an appropriate choice for the evening. All the performers, save Stapleton, hail from the Lonestar State.

The king of country

Other fans simply wanted to praise Strait, thanking him for what he was doing for Texas and offering up their thoughts on Twitter.

Photo Credit: Getty / Rick Diamond

Tagged:
, , , ,

Related Posts