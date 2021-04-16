George Strait Cancels Notre Dame Stadium Concert Due to Pandemic

✖

George Strait has officially canceled his scheduled concert at Notre Dame Stadium at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana, with the university announcing the cancellation on Friday, April 16. "With spectator safety the highest priority, a concert featuring country music star George Strait on Aug. 7 at Notre Dame Stadium has been canceled," a message on the school's website read.

The statement added that concert promoters and University officials hope to identify a future date for Strait to play at Notre Dame. Fans who purchased tickets to the show, which was originally scheduled for Aug. 15, 2020, should receive a refund at the point of purchase. Also on Friday, Strait announced that his scheduled stadium stop in Minneapolis at U.S. Bank Stadium has been moved from July 31, 2021 to Nov. 13. That show will feature Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town as opening acts.

In early 2020, Strait underwent knee replacement surgery ahead of what was scheduled to be a year of multiple stadium shows. "I had a knee replaced right before the quarantine," he told Billboard via email. "I had been planning that for a while. It went very well but I had to rehab on my own due to the obvious conditions. I’m ready to go again now though. All good."

The 68-year-old added that he was dealing with not being able to play live "not very well." "I took almost two years off after The Cowboy Rides Away Tour [which ended in 2014]," he said. "I did that on purpose. I wasn’t ready for this. I was really enjoying playing again at a pace I could handle. To have this horrible thing come up and slap us all right in the face really sucks. I can’t wait to play with my band again in front of thousands of people. I’m addicted to that."

Strait recently performed from home when he participated in Matthew McConaughey's "We're Texas" virtual benefit concert, which raised funds to help those affected by the Texas winter storm. Strait, one of numerous Texas-born entertainers on the bill, arrived on the broadcast to deliver a rendition of his 2008 hit "Troubadour," wearing his signature 10-gallon hat as he strummed an acoustic guitar.

"He really needs no introduction," McConaughey said to introduce Strait's performance. "He is a man who is a testimonial to the Texas gentleman."