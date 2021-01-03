Nashville Bomber Sent His Writings About Lizard People and 9/11 Conspiracies to People Before His Death

Suspected Nashville bomber Anthony Warner raised alarm bells with many friends and related people in the days before the Christmas Day incident. According to CBS News, Warner mailed packages containing "writing and videos" detailing conspiracy theories.

According to CBS, federal law enforcement officers confirmed the postmark on the packages for Dec. 23. That would place them in transit two days before the bombing in downtown Nashville, with no return address provided.

Warner mailed a package to several individuals containing nine typed pages and two Samsung thumb drives. The writings dealt with 9/11 conspiracy theories, aliens, UFOs, and lizard people that he believed control the earth and had tweaked human DNA. https://t.co/MPdyUIAg1X — Amarnath Amarasingam (@AmarAmarasingam) January 2, 2021

Each package contained nine pages of typed writings and two USB thumb drives containing the videos. CBS adds that one of the letters started with the greeting, "Hey Dude, you will never believe what I found in the park."

"The knowledge I have gained is immeasurable," the letter reads. "I now understand everything, and I mean everything from who/what we really are, to what the known universe really is." Warner reportedly signed the letters as "Julio," which was also the name of the dog he owned. Sadly, canine remains were found alongside Warner's at the blast site.

The conspiracies covered in the letters range from thoughts on the Moon landing and the Sept. 11 attacks. Warner also dipped into the realm of reptilian lizard people controlling the entire Earth while undercover.

"The moon landing and 9-11 have so many anomalies they are hard to count." the letter reads, also adding that Earth has been under attack by extraterrestrial forces since 2011 but it is covered up by the media. "They put a switch into the human brain so they could walk among us and appear human."

The Nashville bomber's girlfriend told police that he was building a bomb last year. They didn't interview him, but they did give her a psych evaluation. https://t.co/wxzgBbVul4 pic.twitter.com/rJ290ZWHpN — Matt Ford (@fordm) December 30, 2020

Authorities are urging anybody who received a package to contact them. Currently, there is no confirmation about how many packages were mailed by Warner. This request comes on the heels of the revelations that authorities were contacted about Warner in August 2019 by Warner's girlfriend. She informed police that Warner "frequently talks about the military and bomb making," and he knew what went into "making a bomb."

At the time, police neglected to interview Warner, but note in the police report that his ex was experiencing "a mental health crisis." They did see the RV used in the bombing on the property, security cameras and wires attached to an alarm at the front door. Officers "saw no evidence of a crime and had no authority to enter his home or fenced property," according to reports, and that all future checks were negative.