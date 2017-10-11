Garth Brooks Announces Final World Tour Stop in the Northeast

Garth Brooks has been on tour for three years now, and the country star has officially announced his last Northeast show of the tour.

Brooks will be stopping in Newark, N.J. on Dec. 2, marking his final World Tour stop in the Northeast. Brooks will be joined by wife and fellow country singer Trisha Yearwood, who has performed at all his World Tour shows.

Brooks will play at Newark’s Prudential Center, with tickets going on sale Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. ET, The Boot reports. Tickets will cost $59.63 plus fees for a total of $74.98. The star recently sold his six millionth ticket, marking the milestone on his Oct. 5 show in Indianapolis, Billboard reports.

With this tour, Brooks has averaged five shows and 80,000 tickets per city, surpassing his previous personal best set in the ’90s, when the star averaged 3.5 shows per city and 50,000 tickets during his 1996-1998 tour.

The end of Brooks’ tour, which will reportedly happen soon, doesn’t mean fans will miss out on Brooks, however, as the star is set to release a five-part book anthology starting this fall. The first issue will be titled The First Five Years and will give fans a look at the beginnings of Brooks’ career.

The remaining books will be released in intervals and will also contain new music, never-before-heard songs, outtakes, first takes, demos, tracking sheets, session charts and documentary footage.

