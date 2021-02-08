Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood released their cover of "Shallow" from the 2018 remake of A Star Is Born in November on Brooks' album FUN, and the duo has now made the song available on all streaming platforms. The move is unusual for Brooks, whose entire catalogue is available exclusively on Amazon Music and at traditional retailers. The song was recently released as the next single from FUN, and Brooks shared that he has been receiving a number of comments about Yearwood's voice on the track.

"In my world, you get used to this right here: 'Hey man, Garth, I love you, but...' And you know it’s coming, and that’s what I’ve heard about 'Shallow,'" he said, via ABC Radio. "'Hey, Garth, big fan, love your stuff, but, come on man, the queen, she’s singing her a— off!'" The Oklahoma native added that his wife "always" provides perfect vocals, "But this was one of those things where she really got to show everybody second or third gear."

"Shallow" was written by Lady Gaga, Andrew Wyatt, Anthony Rossomando and Mark Ronson and was originally performed by Gaga and Cooper for A Star Is Born. Brooks and Yearwood decided to record a studio version of the song after they first performed "Shallow" in early 2020 during a Facebook Live show. "Everything kind of lit up, and in this business everything lights up and then it goes away. This did not go away," Brooks said on Good Morning America. "It just kept lighting up and lighting up, so we went ahead and, per the people, tried it for the new record."

In a radio interview, the 59-year-old shared that he and Yearwood gave their all to the new version of "Shallow." "My thing is just, 'Did Trisha and I and the band do the best we could with a song that we believed in?'" he said, via CMT. "I’m gonna say yes on all those boxes."

"We didn’t ever actually say, 'Hey, we’re gonna cover this song that was a huge hit for Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper,'" Yearwood explained. "It just started to get its own momentum going, and then we did it again." She added, "I hope they (Gaga and Cooper) will see it as the nod to them — and the appreciation to what they did — that it was intended to be."