Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood Adopt Rescue Dog

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have a new four-legged addition to their family. The country music superstars announced the news on social media, along with pictures of their adorable new black-and-white pet.

“Introducing Millie, our new rescue! (Emmy’s still not quite sure what happened),” Yearwood wrote on Nov. 28. “In the spirit of #GivingTuesday let’s bring awareness to the importance of #petadoption & #animalrescue. Millie was the ONLY dog adopted Saturday from Maury County Animal Services. You can save a life, have a new best friend and give a homeless pet a forever home at the same time. Who knows, you might even adopt one of Millie’s siblings! xoxo.”

Brooks and Yearwood will likely need to hire a dog-sitter to help take care of Millie. Brooks will play a series of stadium shows over the next few years, while Yearwood is readying the release of her Let’s Be Frank album, a record of the singer covering some of Frank Sinatra’s biggest hits.

“I’ve been wanting to make this record for 20 years!” Yearwood told PEOPLE. “I have always loved standards, and nobody sings them better than Sinatra. I’m honored to get the chance to pay tribute to him and the songwriters in these timeless classics.”

Brooks also hinted that Yearwood might tour on her own, which will include her famous husband watching proudly backstage.

“She’s got probably her own tour that she’ll be announcing, but we will not be apart,” Brooks shared with PopCulture.com at a media event. “She’ll be there, and I’ll be with her when she tours, because that’s our goal is to spend as few nights as we can apart as a couple.”

Brooks’ upcoming tour won’t be as rigorous as his previous World Tour, making sure the couple will rarely be separated while they both hit the road.

“I’m half of a human being,” Brooks explained. “Trisha Yearwood is the other half. She gave me three and a half years of her life to go do what I wanted to do. If she wants to tour, she wants to do however many dates, I should be there with her. So I think I’ll spend a lot of the next three years backstage, hoping that my wife is having the time of her life, because that’s just going to make it better for me any time.”

Let’s Be Frank is scheduled for a Feb. 14 release.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Paul Morigi