Garth Brooks to Receive Inaugural Points of Light Award In Honor of President George H.W. Bush

Garth Brooks has already received dozens of awards and accolades, but his next trophy might be the most meaningful to him. The country music icon will be the recipient of the inaugural Points of Light Award, given in honor of his caring and compassion. The award is given from the Points of Light foundation, which was named in honor of the 41st president, George H. W. Bush, who passed away in 2018.

“The fact that this award is a reflection of 41, his beloved Barbara, and the work they believed in is the greatest honor,” said Brooks in the statement (via Billboard). “An award is only as good as its recipient — my hope and goal is to make the Bush family and the Honorary Chairs proud that Garth Brooks is the first name on this award for caring and compassion.”

“Garth is one of our generation’s true singer and songwriter legends – but what many people aren’t aware of, is Garth’s commitment and passion for creating viable change in communities across America,” added Neil Bush, chairman of Points of Light in a statement. “My father always admired the way Garth used his visibility to support and lift up those in need. And much like my father, Garth is a true humanitarian whose generosity comes from his empathetic compassion for others.”

Brooks’ philanthropic efforts include his Teammates for Kids Foundation, his work with Habitat for Humanity, as well as numerous charitable donations to various worthwhile causes.

“In these extraordinary times, people are looking for the inspiration, creativity and energy to make change,” said Natalye Paquin, president and CEO of Points of Light. “President George H.W. Bush believed in the transformative power of service and in the ability of one individual to make a significant difference. These principles have guided Points of Light for nearly 30 years, and that is why we are launching an annual series of awards that recognizes individuals worldwide with an extended, significant, and impactful history of service.

“We believe that what we celebrate is a reflection of what we value,” she added, “and we are pleased to celebrate Garth Brooks’ contributions to improving humanity with this inaugural award.”

The Country Music Hall of Fame member will receive the award during the Points of Light Gala, held on Sept. 26 at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York City. The event will feature honorary chairs and former presidents George W. Bush, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Erika Goldring