Garth Brooks to Drop ‘Dive Bar’ Video With Blake Shelton, Marking First New Video in 12 Years

It’s been 12 years, but Garth Brooks will soon premiere a brand-new video! Brooks will drop his “Dive Bar” video, with Blake Shelton, on Friday, Nov. 1.

“I keep saying that this is the most fun I’ve ever had on a video shoot,” Brooks said in a statement. “I couldn’t stop laughing, just pure joy. The band, crew, Blake…everyone made this one an unforgettable experience. It’s been a while since we’ve done a music video and I hope everyone agrees this one was worth the wait.”

Brooks also announced the release of the “Dive Bar” video on social media.

“November is a BIG MONTH for [Dive Bar]!” posted Brooks. “In honor of [Blake Shelton] and me singing it for the first time LIVE on TV at this year’s [CMA Awards], I think we need to drop the music video on [Facebook] THIS FRIDAY at 10am ET!!!! What do you think??? love, g”

Brooks previously teased the “Dive Bar” video, which he hinted was filmed mostly underwater, and didn’t end until about 2 a.m.

“I’m so proud of these guys,” Brooks said after the video shoot ended. “Remember, I drowned them once already in ‘The Thunder Rolls,’ burned them to death in ‘Standing Outside the Fire.’ These guys just have no end to their work ethic.”

There might have been a dozen years between music videos, but the country music superstar made sure he returned with a bang.

“Coolest video project,” Brooks insisted “It’s the most fun I’ve ever had on a video shoot. I couldn’t stop laughing. Blake was great. Band was great … It was fabulous. Everything was really, really great.”

It was while Blake Shelton was performing “God’s Country” at the ACM Awards earlier this year that Brooks had the idea to ask Shelton to record the song with him, even though their initial phone call was a bit awkward, at least according to Shelton.

“He reached out to me back in April, just a day or two after the ACM Awards,” Shelton recalled to PopCulture.com and other media. “We had a telephone conversation; I won’t say it was a disastrous conversation, but it’s awkward a little bit because he’s Garth, and I’m the guy that wanted to be a country singer because I saw his first television special. So that’s an awkward, in my mind, conversation because everything I said sounded something like, ‘Hey you remember that time you sang ‘Friends in Low Places’? Literally that’s all I thought.’

“At some point in the conversation, he said, ‘Man, I don’t know if you meant it or not, and don’t tell me if you didn’t, but the way you sang ‘God’s Country’ on the ACM awards…’” he continued. “He was very complimentary in what he said to me, and I told him, ‘Man, I think you just mistook me for trying to hit some of those notes as passion.’”

“Dive Bar” is nominated for a CMA Award for Musical Event of the Year. The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

