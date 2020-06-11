Garth Brooks Planning Concert Event at 300 Drive-In Theaters

✖

Garth Brooks is the latest artist to consider the drive-in theater concert amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the country icon set to host a concert event at 300 drive-in theaters across North America later this month. On Saturday, June 27, Brooks will be sharing live music with fans around the country, giving a chance to see the legendary performer from the comfort of their own cars.

"This one guy came to me and said, 'Hey, look, we can put 300 drive-in theaters together if you will create a concert solely for the drive-ins. We can have families jump in the car, get them out on Saturday night," Brooks said on Good Morning America on Thursday. "They're going to run it just like a regular concert, but this is going to be all over North America, one night only. We are excited because this is a reason to get out of the house, but at the same time you get to follow all the COVID rules from every individual state and you get to have fun and stay within the guidelines of social distancing... we're calling it 'social distancing partying.'"

For ONE NIGHT ONLY a special Garth Brooks concert JUST FOR DRIVE-IN THEATERS across America! Tickets ON SALE 6/19 at 12pm ET! #GarthDriveIn -Team Garth pic.twitter.com/Qw1U7btiyd — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) June 11, 2020

The 58-year-old shared that he hopes fans are prepping for this new way of watching live music. "I hope people are going to start working on flashing their light, honking their horns and hopefully rolling down their windows," he said, adding that drive-in technology has upgraded over the past few decades. "The cool thing is drive-ins aren't like they were when we were kids," he pointed out. "We had the speaker that you put on the window, now just tune right into your own car radio. You can blast it and blare it as loud as you want — windows up, windows down, sing along. This is a perfect way for us to still get to play music and still follow all the rules that we're under right now."

Tickets for the show cost $100 for one car or truck and go on sale June 19. During his appearance on GMA, Brooks noted that there aren't many tickets so fans will need to act fast, and with the singer's track history, the tickets available are sure to sell out within minutes. The show will be produced by Encore Live, who has partnered with health experts to create safety protocols including maintaining at least six feet of distance between vehicles, employees' use of personal protective equipment, limited capacity in restrooms and contactless payment and ticketing systems.