Garth Brooks Performing During Biden Inauguration: 'This Is a Statement of Unity'

Garth Brooks has joined the lineup of performers during President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday, Jan. 20, sharing the news in a press conference on Monday, Jan. 18. The country star will be part of the swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol, while the rest of the day will see performances from other artists including Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez. "The invitation that I accepted before and am accepting now is the President of the United States," Brooks said.

"Unity, loving one another, that's kind of what you've spent your time doing and as a singer, that's what you get to sing about," he explained. "This is a great day in our household. This is not a political statement, this is a statement of unity. That's pretty much it, just excited, nervous, all the good things, because this is history and it's an honor to get to serve. This is kind of how I get to serve this country. Our father served as a United States Marine in the Korean War, we had brothers who served in the Air Force and the Army. This is my chance to get to serve. And it's been an honor."

"When they point to me, I get to do what I was put on earth to do," he later added. "It's a beautiful day for all of us in the fact that hope, the future, that's what we kind of get to focus on. It's a tribute to say 'Thank-you' for those people who kind of dedicate their lives for this country. Past presidents, future presidents... the least I can do is get up there with my guitar and play when they point to me."

The Oklahoma native previously performed during Barack Obama's inauguration in 2009 and has played for "every president there is, since Carter, with the exception of Reagan." Brooks added that he was asked to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration in 2016 but had to decline due to his tour schedule. "It's always an honor to serve," he said. The 58-year-old added that he will perform solo without a band, and while he doesn't know what song he will be singing, it will be something "patriotic."

Brooks received his request to perform during this week's inauguration from President-elect Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden. "Joe and I are so honored that Garth Brooks has graciously accepted our invitation to perform at the inauguration," Dr. Biden shared in a statement, via Adrienne Elrod, Director of Talent, Presidential Inauguration Committee. "Music has the unique ability to bring people together. Through his music and philanthropy Garth is healing, an important voice in this country."