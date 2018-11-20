Garth Brooks Reveals New Stops on Stadium Tour

Garth Brooks has slowly been revealing dates for his upcoming stadium tour, and the superstar announced two more cities in the lineup on Tuesday, sharing that he’ll be visiting Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Gainesville, Florida.

Brooks will stop by Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field on May 18 and Gainesville’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at the University of Florida on April 20, Billboard shares. Tickets for the singer’s show in Gainesville go on sale Nov. 29 and tickets to the Pittsburgh show go on sale Nov. 30.

The 56-year-old shared the news on social media, with excited fans thrilled to see their cities added to the lineup.

Both shows will take place in the round and tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

In addition to the new dates, Brooks has already announced stadium stops in Glendale, Arizona and St. Louis, Missouri. The St. Louis show will kick off the star’s stadium tour on March 9, which will span three years and see Brooks play around 10-12 stadiums per year.

The upcoming shows will likely see Brooks perform his new song “Stronger Than Me,” which he debuted during the CMA Awards last week in Nashville. The romantic ballad is an ode to Brooks’ wife, Trisha Yearwood, and the singer shared that he managed to pull off a surprise for his wife, who had never heard the song before.

“We don’t surprise each other. I surprised her twice,” he said on Good Morning America on Monday. “That was once, and I surprised her when I proposed to her. No more surprises.”

The Oklahoma native added that while he had told himself he wouldn’t get emotional performing the song, one look at Yearwood threw that promise out the window.

“I said, ‘I’m going to do this, and I’m going to do this right and I won’t break down and cry,’” he recalled. “I looked right at her during the commercial break and started crying.”

For fans who can’t wait to see the superstar live, Brooks recently released The Anthology Part III, a continuation of his anthology series of music, photos and more that chronicles his massive career.

The third edition of Brooks’ Anthology is titled Live, and contains photos, personal stories and mementos, including Brooks’ application for the Bluebird Café’s Songwriter Night, his offer to work at Opryland and more.

