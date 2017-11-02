Garth Brooks Announces Nashville Show, Teases What’s Coming in 2018-2019

Garth Brooks revealed his Nashville return on Wednesday morning, in addition to dishing his plans for 2018-2019.

Brooks held a press conference at Music City’s own Bridgestone Arena to reveal he’d be returning to the venue on Dec. 16. to close out his latest North American tour, which began in 2014.

The one performance may seem too little for the country music capital, but Brooks told PopCulture.com’s Chris Killian that there may be more to come.

“We have a rule on this tour. As long as you way us to stay, we play,” Brooks said. “It’ll be fun. If it’s one person, if it’s ten people, it doesn’t matter to us. Just come here, turn it up way too loud, stay too late and have too much fun.”

As for what lies after he wraps this tour leg up, Brooks teased fans again. He noted that while he’s not ready to announce what he’s prepping for in 2018-2019, he assures fans it’s going to big.

“[I’m] just enjoying this and I gotta tell you, my thing is though, if you don’t wake up with a challenge, then why are you getting up?” Brooks said. “When people ask what 2018-2019 is, in another three months we’ll probably announce what that’s gonna be. I’m gonna tell you this, it’s gonna make the last few years look like a walk in the park.

He added, “We’re excited about where the future leads.”

In the interview, Brooks also discussed his favorite karaoke pick, as well as his landmark 2010 flood relief concert run at Bridgestone Arena, which was dedicated with a banner at the press conference.

Watch the full interview above.