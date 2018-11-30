Garth Brooks Gushes About ‘Special’ Wife, Trisha Yearwood

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have been married for 13 years, since 2005 – an impressive feat for two celebrities. But according to Brooks, the couple’s romance is just getting started.

“Well the great thing about Ms. Yearwood is, time is a friend to anything good, but she’s fantastic,” Brooks told PEOPLE. “She makes everything new. Every time you see her it’s like the first time you ever saw her. So it’s pretty cool. Things never get in a rut. Things never get dull. She’s not going to allow it. She’s too special. So it’s pretty fun, just trying to keep up with her.”

The “Stronger Than Me” singer has one way he shows Yearwood how much he loves her, every day.

“I don’t drink coffee,” Brooks said. “Never have. She loves coffee. So in the morning before she ever gets up, her coffee is made, every day. I think she thinks that’s romantic. For me, it’s nothing that’s an effort or anything. It’s something that I enjoy doing. It’s an honor to make her coffee, but she finds it romantic.”

Brooks’ televised concert special, Garth: Live at Notre Dame! airs on Sunday, Dec. 2 on CBS. The show served as the official kick-off to Brooks’ upcoming Stadium Tour, which won’t include Yearwood. Instead, the star of Trisha’s Southern Kitchen will likely do her own tour, with her proud husband supporting her every night.

“I’m half of a human being,” Brooks shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “Trisha Yearwood is the other half. She gave me three and a half years of her life to go do what I wanted to do. If she wants to tour, she wants to do however many dates, I should be there with her. So I think I’ll spend a lot of the next three years backstage, hoping that my wife is having the time of her life, because that’s just going to make it better for me anytime.”

Brooks and Yearwood, who just announced the upcoming release of her Frank Sinatra covers album, Let’s Be Frank, will coordinate their schedules so they can spend most of their time together – deciding early on in their marriage to spend as much time together as possible.

“We will not be apart,” Brooks maintained. “She’ll be there, and I’ll be with her when she tours, because that’s our goal is to spend as few nights as we can apart as a couple.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/Terry Wyatt