Garth Brooks, George Strait to Perform at Loretta Lynn Birthday Celebration Concert

Loretta Lynn will celebrate her 87th birthday with a star-studded celebration. The octogenarian will be the guest of honor at the Loretta Lynn: All-Star Birthday Celebration concert on April 1, at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, with artists like Garth Brooks, George Strait, Alan Jackson, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban and more slated to perform.

“I am so excited to celebrate my 87th birthday with all my friends,” Lynn said in a statement. “This is the first time I’ve ever had a birthday party! My birthday wish has come true. The only other wish I have is that Keith Urban jumps out of my birthday cake!”

Garth Brooks surprised Lynn by appearing at the media event announcing the birthday celebration.

“She’s the queen of country music,” gushed Brooks. “There’s not a level she hasn’t crushed. No matter how big this party is, it ain’t gonna be big enough! This is going to be an honor and a blast!”

Net proceeds from the event will benefit both the Country Music Hall of Fame and Musuem and the Opry Trust Fund.

“Loretta’s gift helps assure the success of our ongoing education mission, as we relate her story and the stories of other vital music-makers to generations of listeners and learners,” Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame, stated. “In our museum, Loretta will always be a precious presence, as the memories and artistry of a coal miner’s daughter continue to inspire.”

“Loretta’s been warming hearts and putting smiles on faces since she joined the Opry in 1962,” added Sally Williams, Senior Vice-President, Programming & Artist Relations at the Grand Ole Opry. “There’s no one who deserves a big birthday party throw down more than her. And by generously including the Opry Trust Fund in the festivities, it will be the country music community that will receive the gifts this year as she helps us fulfill the mission of helping those in our community in need.”

Lynn is one of the most successful artists, of any genre. She is a member of both the Grand Ole Opry and the Country Music Hall of Fame. She was the first woman to receive the CMA Award for Entertainer of the Year, which she won in 1972. She was also the recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors in 2003, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013. In addition, Lynn won four Grammy Awards, including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010, and has sold more than 45 million records worldwide.

Other performers scheduled to appear include Darius Rucker, Brandy Clark, Little Big Town, Trisha Yearwood, Martina McBride, Pistol Annies and more. Tickets for the Loretta Lynn: All-Star Birthday Celebration will be available beginning Friday, January 18, at 10:00 a.m. CT at BridgestoneArena.com.

