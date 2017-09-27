Garth Brooks to Release Five-Part Book Anthology Series

Garth Brooks has had an incredibly storied career in country music, and the singer will chronicle it all in a five-part book anthology, the first part of which is set to be released this fall.

Taste of Country reports that the anthology is called Garth Brooks: The Anthology, and the first issue, The First Five Years, will give fans a look at the beginnings of the star’s career.

Part 1 will give fans a look at the journey of songs including “The Thunder Rolls” and “That Summer,” as well as “Friends in Low Places” and “The Dance,” which were almost never recorded.

“My favorite thing about Part 1 was what I learned,” Brooks told Billboard of the project. “I had no idea that [songwriter] Tony Arata’s first cut in Nashville was ‘The Dance.’ I would have thought it had to be his 20th. I was very aware of my stuff, but there are so many stories from [producer] Allen Reynolds, [songwriter] Pat Alger, Bob Doyle and others.”

“What I love about the music is it backs up the stories I’ve told my entire career,” he added.

Brooks wrote his own entries in the oral history while musician/author Warren Zanes handled the interviews.

The first section of the anthology will also detail how Brooks met wife Trisha Yearwood and will let fans hear the first time she sang on one of Brooks’ songs before he released his first album.

The project will feature new music from Brooks on five CDs, which will include never-before-heard songs, outtakes, first takes, demos, tracking sheets, session charts and more. Each part of the anthology will also have its own two to two-and-a-half hour documentary, with the first documentary likely to come out in 2018.

A 240-page hardcover version of The First Five Years will be released on Nov. 14.‬ for $39.98.

