Garth Brooks Announces New Album, ‘FUN’

Garth Brooks is releasing a brand-new album, appropriately called FUN! The singer shared the news in his weekly Inside Studio G series on Facebook Live.

“It’s just a fun album,” Brooks explained. “It’s just fun. That’s all it’s gonna be. It’s just been a fun thing to go through, a fun process to go through, especially being off from touring, where you don’t have to worry about if your voice is going to be able to go in for sessions or not; you just get to go in anytime you want.”

“This has been a fun experience,” he added. “We’re going to wrap it up probably this week. Maybe one more session after this week, but I think this is going to be it for us as far as cutting stuff. It should be out probably sometime this spring.”

Brooks might be releasing another project this year as well. The 56-year-old hints he hopes to work on a live duets album with his wife, Trisha Yearwood.

“These two girls wrote in to Trisha and I and said, ‘Hey, look, I know you guys are gonna do a duet record. Would you ever think about doing a duet concert where the whole night is duets?’” Brooks told Variety. “And I’m looking at her going, ‘No, wait a minute, let’s combine the two ideas. What if we cut a live duet record in front of a live audience? And that’s how we do our duet record?’ And then all of a sudden you have a live greatest hits duet record and people get to watch how a record is made, so you kind of bring the studio to the stage.

“Section it off like you do in a regular studio, cut things live right there in front of people,” he added. “I think it’s an awesome idea and I think it’s something we’re probably gonna do. And we’re talking about doing it with the Ryman down here in Nashville.”

Both “All Day Long” and Brooks’ current single, “Stronger Than Me,” will be on FUN. Although a release date has not yet been announced, the record is available for pre-order, along with a download of the two songs, on Amazon.

Brooks is currently adding dates to his three-year Stadium Tour. His first two dates, in Missouri and Arizona, are sold-out. A list of all of his upcoming shows is available on his website.

