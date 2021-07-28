Garth Brooks Adds Seattle Stadium Tour Show

✖

Garth Brooks is heading to Seattle, announcing a stop on his Stadium Tour at Lumen Field on Saturday, Sept. 4. This will be Brooks' first show at Lumen Field, the home of the Seattle Seahawks, and his first time playing in the Seattle/Tacoma area of Washington in four years.

This will also be the singer's only Pacific Northwest and Washington State stop on his Stadium Tour, which recently resumed after being put on hiatus due to the pandemic. Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. CT. There will be an eight-ticket limit per purchase, and tickets will cost $94.94, all-inclusive. Fans can buy tickets at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or on the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster, 1-877-654-2784 or through the Ticketmaster App on your phone. All COVID-19 rules apply and purchasers assume COVID-19 risk.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks)

Brooks' next show is scheduled for Nashville on July 31 followed by stops in Kansas City, Missouri on Aug. 7; Lincoln, Nebraska on Aug. 14; Cincinnati, Ohio on Sept. 18; Baltimore, Maryland on Oct. 2; Foxborough, Massachusetts on Oct. 9; and Charlotte, North Carolina on Sept. 25. The Stadium Tour resumed earlier this month with a show in Las Vegas, and Brooks played a stop at Cheyenne Frontier Days over the weekend.

"What I hope is the week after the shows, people go, 'Hey look man, we mass-assembled and we sang and we had fun like it was 2019 — and we’re not worse off for it,'" the Oklahoma native told Billboard. "Let’s say we get the best reviews we’ve ever gotten in our life; still, for me, the most important thing is what happens after that in that city. Did everyone come out of it OK? And if so, then, thank you, God. That’s what you’re hoping for more than anything."

Brooks noted that when COVID-19 restrictions began lifting, "Everything was new again so you didn’t know what was going to happen," but his biggest priority is keeping fans safe. "I think people naturally want to be together and sing songs together, but with that said, the responsibility comes with them leaving safely once they get there," he said. "That’s our job, that’s the stadium’s job. We must remain responsible and careful with how we act around each other."