Gabby Barrett Shares the Meaning Behind Daughter Baylah May's Name

Gabby Barrett and husband Cade Foehner welcomed their first child, Baylah May, in January, and the "I Hope" singer just shared the sweet meaning behind her daughter's unique name. Speaking to Bobby Bones on The Bobby Bones Show this week, Barrett revealed that Baylah May's first name was actually inspired by her sister-in-law.

"Cade’s sister’s name is Bailey Blane and I was just kind of trying to spin off of that because I like the name Bailey, but I wanted something that was a little more original," she said. "I was in the airport just messing with it and I was like, ‘Bailey, Baylah,’ and I was like, 'Oh, I like Baylah' and I put it down in my notes." Meanwhile, Barrett took inspiration from her own family for her daughter's middle name. "My sister was born in the month of May and so we did Baylah May," she said.

Barrett told PEOPLE this month that being a mom is "awesome." "It's a whole new world, honestly," she said. "It's so true all the cliché sayings — when you have kids, everything changes in your world; just flips upside down."

"Now everything's kind of transformed from me doing it for myself, to me doing it for her now, and I would much rather have it that way," the 21-year-old continued. "She's just my whole world now. She's the sweetest, so it's really cool having her with me."

Baylah May will likely join her mom on the road later this year when Barrett heads out with Thomas Rhett on his The Center Point Road Tour, and the American Idol alum named "Chapstick, water, and my [breast] pump" as her tour essentials. She also shared that she's been getting advice from some other moms in the industry, specifically Carrie Underwood.

"Carrie Underwood has been somebody who's been extremely nice to me,' Barrett told PopCulture.com and other outlets in a virtual press room at the ACM Awards. "Even when I was pregnant, she's just awesome. She had said, 'If you ever needed any advice or whatnot, just let me know.' Of course, I took her up on that because I need all the advice I can have with babies. So she's been absolutely amazing with that. And anybody else that hears this, I would love some more advice and some help on anything mommy related. But thank you Carrie for that."