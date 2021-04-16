Thomas Rhett Announces The Center Point Road Tour

✖

Thomas Rhett is preparing to return to the road later this year, announcing an updated version of his previously scheduled Center Point Road Tour. Rhett's The Center Point Road Tour will include rescheduled dates from the original tour as well as newly announced dates. The trek will begin on Aug. 13 with two back-to-back nights in Orange Beach, Alabama and run through Oct. 9 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Rhett will be joined for the tour by openers Cole Swindell and Gabby Barrett, as well as Rhett Akins and Conner Smith, all of whom will be featured on select dates. Tickets purchased for previously-announced shows will be honored for their new dates, and tickets for newly announced shows go on sale on Friday, April 23 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

"I can’t even put into words what getting back out on the road means to me, my band and crew," Rhett said in a statement. "We've dreamt about this moment for a long time and I feel more rejuvenated and excited than ever to get back out there as safely as possible to connect in-person over live music again, especially with so much new material to share. There’s no feeling in the world like it - see y’all out there!"

See a full list of tour dates below.

8/13/2021- Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater^

8/14/2021- Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater^

8/20/2021- Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

8/21/2021- Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre

8/22/2021 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC

8/26/2021- Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

8/27/2021- Philadelphia, PA - BB&T Pavilion

8/28/2021- Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

8/29/2021- Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center*

9/3/2021- West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

9/4/2021- Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/16/2021- Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview*+

9/17/2021- Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center* +

9/18/2021- Boston, MA - Xfinity Center+

9/23/2021 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center*

9/24/2021- Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center*

9/25/2021- Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

10/1/2021- Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre*

10/2/2021- St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

10/3/2021- Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

10/7/2021 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

10/8/2021- Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion*

10/9/2021- Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek*

* Indicates rescheduled tour date

^ Indicates Openers Rhett Akins and Gabby Barrett

+ Indicates Openers Cole Swindell and Conner Smith