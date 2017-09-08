Footage Shows Helicopter in Aftermath of Crash That Killed Troy Gentry

Singer Troy Gentry, of country duo Montgomery Gentry, was killed in a helicopter crash Friday before a show in southern New Jersey, the band confirmed on Twitter.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm Troy Gentry, half of the popular country duo Montgomery Gentry, was tragically killed in a helicopter crash which took place at approximately 1:00pm today in Medford, New Jersey,” the band wrote.

The helicopter crashed in Medford, New Jersey at around noon on Friday, and another individual was killed as well.

Footage captured after the crash shows the helicopter on its side in a tree-filled area as responders examine the wreckage. A fire truck and other emergency vehicles can be seen at the site, which appears to be in a rural area.

Gentry’s bandmate, Eddie Montgomery, was not on the helicopter, WLEX reports. The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

