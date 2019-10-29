Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Dances With Daughter Olivia in Adorable New Video

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard just shared an adorable new video of him dancing with his 1-year-old daughter, Olivia. The singer joked that he was “testing” a demo of a new song he just wrote by seeing if his oldest child would dance along with him as the song played.

“My new method of testing demos. If Liv dances with me till the end without asking to get down… it’s a hit,” Hubbard posted, as a new song called “Invisible,” played in the background. “Thanks [Dave Barnes] and [Jordan Reynolds] for writing with me today.”

Hubbard and his wife, Hayley Hubbard, are proud parents to both Olivia and infant son, Luca, which keeps both of the parents on their toes.

“It goes from zone defense to man-to-man really quickly, and I take more responsibility for Liv at some points now,” Hubbard told PEOPLE. “It’s kind of busier for both of us at this point, but it’s fun.”

“It’s definitely an adjustment, but we’re rocking and rolling. Hayley’s a good teammate and I do what I can,” he added. “I’m … not helpless, but I’m not the one making the milk, so I’ll change a diaper here and there.”

The Hubbards might have their hands full, but they are already considering adding to their family, via adoption, in the future.

“We think that’d be really neat,” Hubbard revealed to PEOPLE. “But we’re also wanting to do that in God’s timing and we don’t really feel like that’s now. We don’t really know what that looks like, but that’s definitely been something that we’ve talked about in the past.”

“We initially thought maybe we’d just have two kids and potentially adopt a third, but we definitely see our family being more than just two kids,” he continued.

No word yet if “Invisible” is a new song for Florida Georgia Line, or if it was written for someone else. The duo’s last album, Can’t Say I Ain’t Country, was released in February. Hubbard and his duo partner, Brian Kelley, will head to Las Vegas next month for a short residency. Their first dates scheduled so far in 2020 occur at the start of Kenny Chesney’s Chillaxification Tour, which kicks off in April. Find dates on Florida Georgia Line’s website.

