Florida Georgia Line Officially Announces Upcoming Album, ‘Can’t Say I Ain’t Country’

Florida Georgia Line has officially announced their highly-anticipated fourth studio album, Can’t Say I Ain’t Country, revealing that the project will be released on Feb. 15, 2019.

“We’re excited. In February, we’re releasing our fourth album,” group member Tyler Hubbard told Entertainment Tonight. “I think Feb. 15 is the official date, so we’re really excited. We’ve been working on that album for over a year now, so BK and I are definitely ready.”

Hubbard added that he and bandmate Brian Kelley will hit the road to support the album beginning in May.

“We’re gonna kick off our big headline tour [of the same name], I think, in May,” he said. “We’re also doing some shows in Australia in March, so we got a pretty exciting year coming up. We’re excited to just kinda bring this new energy to our fans.”

As far as what fans can expect to hear on the record, Kelley revealed that the songs have a bit of a retro vibe, including collaborations with two very different Jasons.

“A lot of the music is just kind of a throwback — an FGL take on kind of what we grew up on, ’90s country,” he shared. “It’s a well-rounded album. We got stuff we wrote and recorded just for the live show. We got some collaborations with Jason Derulo, Jason Aldean. So, there’s a little bit of everything.”

The album’s title makes a clear statement, with Hubbard and Kelley noting that while they have a number of musical influences and have explored various sounds in their work, at the heart of things, they’re all country.

“You can say a lot of things. You can call somebody a lot of different names and have a lot of different opinions, but at the end of the day, when it comes to me and Tyler, you can’t say we ain’t country,” Kelley said. “It’s just a fun way of doing it through song. It was cool to name the tour that. Name the album that. And [it’s] just kind of a new era.”

The album is the duo’s first since 2016’s Dig Your Roots, which included top-charting singles “H.O.L.Y,” “God, Your Mama, and Me” and “Smooth.” In addition, FGL is still riding high on the success of their duet with Bebe Rexha, “Meant to Be,” which is the longest-running song on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs Chart and recently earned the duo their first Grammy nomination.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Davis