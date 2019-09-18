Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Wishes Wife Hayley a Happy Birthday on Social Media

Florida Georgia Line frontman Tyler Hubbard is making sure his wife, Hayley Hubbard feels special every day, but especially on her 33rd birthday, which occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 18. Hubbard took time out to honor his spouse with a sweet throwback photo of Hayley, still pregnant with newborn son Luca, and their 1-year-old daughter, Olivia.

View this post on Instagram

“Happy birthday to the love of my life [Hayley Hubbard],” the singer wrote. “I feel so blessed to get to call you my wife and the mother of our children. You are simply incredible. Today we celebrate you, and I hope you know how loved you are.”

The couple celebrated four years of wedded bliss in July, with Hayley also sharing her sentiments about her husband on their anniversary.

“So hard to believe it’s been 4 years since we said I do,” Hayley wrote on Instagram. “Life truly gets better and better with you [Tyler Hubbard]!! Thank you for loving me so well! I love knowing that you’ll be such a great example to Liv & Luca of how to be a loving husband and also how women should be treated. Never thought in a million years I’d be lucky enough to marry a man like you.”

View this post on Instagram

Hubbard was already madly in love with Hayley when she gave birth to Luca last month, when he became even more enamored with the mother of two.

View this post on Instagram

“Words can’t describe the overwhelming emotions that I experienced last night as we witnessed the miracle of life,” Hubbard posted on Instagram after his son’s arrival. “I couldn’t be more proud of my amazing wife [Hayley Hubbard] through this whole journey. She’s an absolute angel and meant to be a mother. I thank God for answering our prayers and bringing Luca into the world peacefully and smoothly.

Florida Georgia Line only has a few shows left on their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour, before both Hubbard and Brian Kelley will be able to enjoy some time at home. Find a list of their remaining concerts by visiting their website.

