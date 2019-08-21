Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Reflects on ‘Overwhelming Emotions’ of Welcoming Son Luca Reed

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley Hubbard, welcomed their infant son, Luca Reed, into the world! The baby was born early Monday morning, with Hubbard sharing some of his thoughts on social media.

“Words can’t describe the overwhelming emotions that I experienced last night as we witnessed the miracle of life,” Hubbard shared on Instagram. “I couldn’t be more proud of my amazing wife @hayley_hubbard through this whole journey. She’s an absolute angel and meant to be a mother. I thank God for answering our prayers and bringing Luca into the world peacefully and smoothly.

“I didn’t think life could get any better but it just did,” he added. “Thank you @katiekauss for catching these moments and @people for telling our story.”

It was PEOPLE who announced that the Hubbards were officially a family of four, after Hayley gave birth, on her due date, to her 8 lbs., 11 oz. son, measuring 20.5 inches long.

“Hayley was absolutely amazing throughout the whole labor. She was so patient, positive, and strong. She honestly made it look easy,” Hubbard boasted. “I feel so blessed to get to raise a family with such an incredible woman and amazing mother. She was meant for this and it’s so special to see.”

Luca’s arrival means that the Hubbard’s firstborn, daughter Olivia, is officially a big sister – something the couple has been trying to prepare their little girl for, even though she is likely too young to fully grasp the concept.

“We just try to talk about him a lot and kind of point out the fact that your baby brother’s in mom’s tummy right now and he’s gonna be out soon, and just kind of talk to her in childlike phrases,” Hubbard explained. “We feel like it’s pretty important and hopefully she can kind of know what to expect a little bit. I think she knows what’s going on, so we’ll see how the transition goes.”

Hubbard has a few days off before he heads back out on the road with Brian Kelley to resume their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour, which heads to Michigan, Ohio and New York this weekend. Although Hayley and her children will enjoy some time at home, Hubbard hints it won’t be long before Luca joins them as well.

“I know we have an extra bunk on the bus for another baby so we’ll just roll with it and see what happens,” Hubbard revealed. “We’ve done it once and it’s only been a year, so I think we’re kind of in our groove a little bit. Hopefully it’ll make it easier than waiting too long to have another one. We’re still in diapers with one, so hopefully it’ll just transition right into the next one.”

